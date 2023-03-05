Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Aware has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.