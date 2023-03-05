Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.