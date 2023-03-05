Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RNA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ RNA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
