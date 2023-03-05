Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,233.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,233.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $398,266. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 4.5 %

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 395,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.