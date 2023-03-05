Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDMO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,749 shares of company stock worth $398,266 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 176,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

