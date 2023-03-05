Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Update

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAC opened at $10.39 on Friday. Avalon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Avalon Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

