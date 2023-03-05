Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autoliv by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

