Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

