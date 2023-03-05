Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
