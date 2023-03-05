Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

