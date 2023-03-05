Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.99 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

