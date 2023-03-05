Audius Achieves Market Cap of $273.36 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $273.36 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.