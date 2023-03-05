Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives $161.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital raised their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,775. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

