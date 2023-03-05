Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,875.00.
Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $24.56.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
