Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

