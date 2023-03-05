ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $722.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $637.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.91 and a 200-day moving average of $552.69. The stock has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

