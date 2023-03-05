Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 648,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ashland Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 222,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,668. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ashland

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 356,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 287,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

