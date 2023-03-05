Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 648,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Ashland Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ASH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 222,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,668. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 356,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 287,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
