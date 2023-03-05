Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 2.7 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 584,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,575. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

