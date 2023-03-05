Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.30 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.