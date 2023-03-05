Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 0.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 647,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Shares of APTV opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

