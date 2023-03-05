Apollo Currency Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $458,508.43 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $458,508.43 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

