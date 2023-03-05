APENFT (NFT) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. APENFT has a total market cap of $124.96 million and $10.51 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

APENFT Token Trading

