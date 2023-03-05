Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

