Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,550.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 249,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,100. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

