Andrew Harrington Purchases 44,342 Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harrington purchased 44,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £19,953.90 ($24,078.56).

Shares of MIG1 opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 39.20 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

