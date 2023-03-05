Analyzing ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -249.35% -1,159.04% -50.02% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $295.67 million 2.02 -$23.93 million ($0.81) -2.42 ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 5.55 -$63.65 million N/A N/A

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agenus and ERYTECH Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agenus currently has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 262.24%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Agenus beats ERYTECH Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

