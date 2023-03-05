Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) PT at $67.07

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $87.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

