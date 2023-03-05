Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) PT at GBX 255.83

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 255.83 ($3.09).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 285.10 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 863.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.42. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 298.40 ($3.60).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

