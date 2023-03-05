Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $139.33

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CLH opened at $136.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.