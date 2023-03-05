Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $48.86

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

