Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $169,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $90,823.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $169,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 702,556 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

