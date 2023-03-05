Analysts Offer Predictions for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

AMC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.