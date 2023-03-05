Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 31,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. 7,355,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,055. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $112,629,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

