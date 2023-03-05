Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 368,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 6,300,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

