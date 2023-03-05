Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $418,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,688,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 156.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

