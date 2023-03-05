Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ATUSF opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.36.
Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.
