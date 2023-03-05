Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ATUSF opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altius Minerals Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUSF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.