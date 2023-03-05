Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Cap of $138.80 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $138.80 million and $2.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.01307355 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012974 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032695 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01672132 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

