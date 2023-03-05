Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

