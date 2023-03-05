Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
