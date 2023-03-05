Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

