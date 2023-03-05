Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.