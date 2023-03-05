Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
ALDX opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $438.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
