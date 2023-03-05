Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

ALDX opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $438.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

