Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 2,093,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.7 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $27.09 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 465.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.33.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

