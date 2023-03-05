Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,366 shares during the period. Agora comprises approximately 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 2.72% of Agora worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

API stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

