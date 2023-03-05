Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on A. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

