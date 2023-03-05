Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Reduced by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

