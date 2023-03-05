Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Raised by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

