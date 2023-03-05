aelf Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. aelf has a total market cap of $158.72 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004702 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001982 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

