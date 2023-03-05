aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.98 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $158.54 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001984 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

