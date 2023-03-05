Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) will announce its Q4 2022 earnings results on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

