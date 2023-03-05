Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will announce its Q4 2022 earnings results on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Stories
