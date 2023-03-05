Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will announce its Q4 2022 earnings results on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

