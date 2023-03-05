Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

