Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

