Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Position Cut by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,669 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Adicet Bio worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $574,000.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.35. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.