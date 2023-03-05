AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Lowered to $23.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,445,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after buying an additional 6,568,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 59,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

