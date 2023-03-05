Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AE stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AE shares. StockNews.com cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.