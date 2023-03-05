Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AE stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AE shares. StockNews.com cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
